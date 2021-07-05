STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €36.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €36.50 ($42.94) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €37.43 ($44.04).

Shares of STM opened at €31.42 ($36.96) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €30.52. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

