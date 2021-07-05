Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stake Reduced by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,038 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of Stoneridge worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Stoneridge by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 385,012 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Stoneridge by 653.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 129,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after acquiring an additional 109,083 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 310,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 85,153 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Stoneridge by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 159,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRI. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

