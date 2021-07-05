Storiqa (STQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.00

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Storiqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Storiqa has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Storiqa has a total market cap of $242,726.49 and approximately $13.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.34 or 0.00797154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,694.94 or 0.08005840 BTC.

Storiqa Coin Profile

Storiqa is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 coins and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 coins. Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Storiqa is medium.com/@storiqa . Storiqa’s official website is storiqa.com . The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storiqa is a platform created for buyers and sellers all over the world. With an easy-to use online store builder, any seller is able to create their own storefront to sell their goods, while making use of the platform’s wide range of features for a minimal fee. STQ is ERC20 compliant token based on the Etherium network. “

Storiqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storiqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

