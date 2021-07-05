Storj Price Tops $0.88 on Exchanges (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $254.53 million and $30.61 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Storj has traded up 26.4% against the US dollar. One Storj coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002596 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.39 or 0.00924011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.08 or 0.08200265 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj (STORJ) is a coin. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 288,170,897 coins. Storj’s official website is storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

