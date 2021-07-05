Strike Reaches Market Cap of $124.81 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $124.81 million and $635,310.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be purchased for about $42.74 or 0.00126324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00133968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00166814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,801.93 or 0.99915056 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,920,374 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars.

