Strong (STRONG) Price Tops $231.49 on Exchanges

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $231.49 or 0.00686432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market cap of $32.01 million and $3.09 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Strong has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00044683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00135303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00167041 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000122 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,727.51 or 1.00012721 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

