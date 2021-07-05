SUN (SUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00136244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00165320 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,170.19 or 1.00357019 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.