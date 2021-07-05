Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

