SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.48 on Top Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 5th. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001410 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $11,596.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,119,037 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

