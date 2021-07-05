SureRemit (RMT) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. SureRemit has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $5,578.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

