Swap (XWP) Market Cap Reaches $305,982.66

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 3% against the dollar. Swap has a total market cap of $305,982.66 and approximately $105.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00045485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00140138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00167025 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,862.90 or 1.00253992 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $309.20 or 0.00915413 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,519,150 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

