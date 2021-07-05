Swerve Market Capitalization Tops $10.36 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Swerve has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swerve has a total market cap of $10.36 million and approximately $25.23 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swerve coin can now be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00002263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054610 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003262 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017764 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.39 or 0.00924011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.08 or 0.08200265 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 15,463,195 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,645 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

