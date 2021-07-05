Sylo (SYLO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $225,130.00

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $14.25 million and $225,130.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sylo has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000026 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Sylo

Sylo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

