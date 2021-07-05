Symrise (ETR:SY1) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €117.40 ($138.12) and last traded at €117.55 ($138.29). 122,017 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €118.55 ($139.47).

The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion and a PE ratio of 52.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €110.50.

About Symrise (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.