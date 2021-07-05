Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 878,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.14. The stock had a trading volume of 632,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,797. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

