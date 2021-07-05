Syntropy (NOIA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $497,875.00

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Syntropy has traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $81.84 million and $497,875.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syntropy coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.67 or 0.00920656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.87 or 0.08153322 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 401,054,158 coins. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

