Tael Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Tael coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $13.96, $45.75, $24.72 and $10.00. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00054899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00017901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.66 or 0.00924822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.83 or 0.08246329 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $6.32, $7.20, $13.96, $119.16, $24.72, $4.92, $18.11, $62.56, $5.22, $45.75 and $10.00. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

