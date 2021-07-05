Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $78.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) to post sales of $78.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $80.50 million and the lowest is $77.14 million. Talend posted sales of $67.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $327.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.90 million to $328.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $375.60 million, with estimates ranging from $374.80 million to $376.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $79.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Talend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ:TLND opened at $65.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Talend has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $145,900.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLND. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Talend in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

