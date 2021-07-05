Tap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $292,006.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 38.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $292,006.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Tap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00054674 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.50 or 0.00877468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,777.97 or 0.08138795 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (XTP) is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

