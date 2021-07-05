Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,400 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

TPR traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $42.66. 3,672,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,866. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

