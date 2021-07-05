Tapmydata (TAP) Hits Market Cap of $775,839.07

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for $0.0693 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $775,839.07 and $61,724.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.56 or 0.00393857 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003139 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00015129 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $431.04 or 0.01280644 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,193,421 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

