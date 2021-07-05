Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Target by 7,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Target stock opened at $246.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $116.73 and a 1-year high of $246.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.37. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.39.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,525.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.