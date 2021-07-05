TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,490,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.43% of TC Energy worth $190,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

