TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,100 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann bought 60,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $344,259.72. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 627,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,559,416.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 151,584 shares of company stock valued at $859,414 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 72,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 176,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

TSI traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $5.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,244. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $5.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

