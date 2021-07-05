TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after buying an additional 363,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 157,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,511,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $219,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total value of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total value of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,637,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $673.14.

TDG opened at $661.44 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $405.01 and a one year high of $688.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $634.40. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

