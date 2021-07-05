TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Kansas City Southern worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 102,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $284.61 on Monday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $142.03 and a fifty-two week high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.40.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

