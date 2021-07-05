TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,786 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 462,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after acquiring an additional 68,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ASND. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND opened at $133.84 on Monday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $183.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.30.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.