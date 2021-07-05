TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Waters worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waters by 30.9% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Waters by 7.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $355.49 on Monday. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $182.46 and a 12-month high of $356.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

