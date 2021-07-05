TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.23 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $13,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,978,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.89.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $101.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.71.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

