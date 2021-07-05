TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.44 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,147 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.88. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $52.90.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

