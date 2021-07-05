TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.56 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,836 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 174,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 33,573 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,174,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $61.07 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $64.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPC. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.93.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

