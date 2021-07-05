TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Corteva by 9,485.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Corteva by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,166,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,366,000 after acquiring an additional 179,193 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, EVP Rajan Gajaria purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $44.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.73. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.