TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of AMERISAFE worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMERISAFE news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $94,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,713.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Traynor acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,540.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMSF opened at $59.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.14. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.34. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $69.47.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 27.68% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

