TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,611 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 48,611 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $374.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.77. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.58 and a 1 year high of $374.79.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 9,577 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.23, for a total value of $3,181,766.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,376 shares in the company, valued at $74,544,438.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,079 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,322. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

