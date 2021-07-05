Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCKRF opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

