Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Short Interest Update

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TCKRF opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.36. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $35.00.
About Teck Resources
