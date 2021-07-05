Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tecsys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

TCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TSE TCS opened at C$41.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$605.44 million and a PE ratio of 85.18. Tecsys has a 12 month low of C$24.83 and a 12 month high of C$66.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Tecsys’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

