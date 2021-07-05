Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLTZY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th.

TLTZY opened at $6.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $780.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.04 million. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 23.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.65%.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

