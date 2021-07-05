Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Tellurian reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.62 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

TELL stock opened at $4.43 on Monday. Tellurian has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.50.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,643.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tellurian by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.