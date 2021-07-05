Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.69.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $3,230,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $91,306.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at $898,539.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,992 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,939. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP grew its holdings in Tenable by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,100 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 840,197 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after purchasing an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $36,979,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -150.22 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

