Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.06. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 63,025 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($1.43). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares during the period. 25.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.