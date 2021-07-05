Tendies (TEND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $35,137.00

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tendies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $802,409.73 and $35,137.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00055022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.29 or 0.00923560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,789.21 or 0.08248718 BTC.

Tendies Profile

Tendies is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,901,142 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,142 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Tendies Coin Trading

