Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,742 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare makes up about 2.7% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 0.83% of Tenet Healthcare worth $45,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after purchasing an additional 204,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

THC opened at $68.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.61. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $70.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.35.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 122,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $6,754,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,287 shares of company stock worth $8,125,559 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.18.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

