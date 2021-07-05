TERA Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.66 Million (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 5th. TERA has a total market cap of $4.66 million and $204,449.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TERA has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TERA

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling TERA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

