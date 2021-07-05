TerraCredit Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $752,976.86 and approximately $4,569.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

