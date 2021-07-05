TerraUSD (UST) Market Capitalization Tops $1.93 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $16.54 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006711 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000133 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000239 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,925,380,160 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.