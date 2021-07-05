Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 28,040.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,960 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,818 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 15.8% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $26,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $413,962,000 after purchasing an additional 256,694 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.57.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at $42,289,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,466 shares of company stock valued at $66,708,572. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $678.90. The stock had a trading volume of 27,097,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,071,869. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.21 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $654.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $632.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

