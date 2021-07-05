Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $812.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $466.57.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $678.90 on Monday. Tesla has a 52-week low of $253.21 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $632.66. The company has a market cap of $654.00 billion, a PE ratio of 678.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total value of $751,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $34,142,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,466 shares of company stock worth $66,708,572. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 34.9% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $7,907,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth about $1,403,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 80.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

