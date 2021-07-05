Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 145,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.23% of Avid Technology worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $324,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after buying an additional 276,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Avid Technology by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 40,367 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 70,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

In other news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,537,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,022 shares of company stock worth $341,973. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVID traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 208,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,888. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 82.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. Equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

