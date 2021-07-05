Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.85% of InfuSystem worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 13.9% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 15,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem during the first quarter worth $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 261.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of InfuSystem in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of INFU opened at $20.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.66 million, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.96. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.93.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). InfuSystem had a return on equity of 52.87% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

