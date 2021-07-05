Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Sterling Bancorp worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 81,732 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STL opened at $24.46 on Monday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.76.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $253.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.71.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $632,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,400.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

